Morigaon (Assam) [India], May 18 (ANI): A cyber criminal was arrested in Assam's Morigaon district who had allegedly taken loans of around Rs 22 lakh from two private financial companies in the name of different persons, informed officials.

The arrested criminal was identified as Inamul Hoque.

The Assam Police seized 169 SIM cards, 11 PAN cards and other incriminating documents in his possession from him.

According to police, based on secret information, a police team of Morigaon district on Tuesday evening conducted an operation at Morimusalman village and caught the cyber-criminal.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Morigaon district, Samiran Baishya on Wednesday said, "We have recovered 169 SIM cards, 11 PAN cards, 5 Aadhaar cards, 7 bank account passbooks, one stamp and seal of a doctor, several user ids, passwords and other incriminating documents in possession from him."

During the investigation, it was found that Inamul Hoque had taken loans of around Rs 22 lakh from two private financial companies in the name of different persons.

"During the investigation, we found that Inamul Hoque had taken loans of around Rs 22 lakh from two private financial companies in the name of different persons. He had taken the loan amount from financial companies by using fake Aadhaar and PAN cards. He used his own photo and made 11 PAN and Aadhaar cards in the name of different persons," said Samiran Baishya.

"Our operation against the cybercriminals is on. We will nab other persons who are also involved in this," Samiran Baishya said.

The police official said that Inamul Hoque is from the Moirabari area and was taking shelter at his friend's house for the past 20-25 days.

"So far, we have arrested 55 cyber criminals in the district," the police officer said.

A case has been registered in connection with this. (ANI)

