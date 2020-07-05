Udalguri (Assam) [India], July 5 (ANI): In two separate operations in the Bodoland Territorial Area District (BTAD), Udalguri Police recovered arms and ammunition, informed the Assam Police.

According to the police, two AK56 Rifles, one M20 Pistol, one 9mm Pistol with magazine and ammunition were recovered.

Also Read | Mangaluru Landslide: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Announces an Ex-gratia of Rs 5 Lakh Each for Victims' Kin.

"In a successful blow to anti-national activities in the Bodoland Territorial Area District (BTAD) area, Udalguri Police recovered two AK56 Rifles, one M20 Pistol, one 9mm Pistol with magazine and ammunition in two separate operations," said Assam Police in a statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)