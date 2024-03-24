Cachar (Assam) [India], March 24 (ANI): The Cachar Police on Sunday arrested one alleged drug peddlar and seized 270 grams of brown sugar with market value of Rs 1.50 crore.

Cachar Superintendent of Police (SP) Numal Mahatta said that based on secret information an operation was conducted at Karkat Bosti area under the jurisdiction of Dholai Police Station in Cachar district along the Assam-Mizoram border on Sunday.

"During the operation, police team arrested one individual, Ramfanglien Hmar (55) and recovered 22 plastic soap cases containing brown sugar, weighing about 270 grams from his possession. The recovered brown sugar has been seized as per procedure in the presence of independent witnesses. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 1.50 crore," Numal Mahatta said.

Further legal action has been initiated, he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Cachar Police seized brown sugar weighing 61.79 grams worth Rs 30.50 lakh, and arrested two people, including a woman.

SP Mahatta said that a special operation was conducted following "specific inputs" against the transportation of narcotic substances at Kachudaram Bazar Tiniali in Cachar district.

"During the operation, the police team arrested one person, identified as Babul Ali (40) and his wife Husnara Begum (34) and recovered five soap cases containing brown sugar weighing 61.79 grams. After observing all formalities, the NDPS items were seized," he said. (ANI)

