Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], April 9 (ANI): Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Hagrama Mohilary, on Thursday cast his vote in the ongoing Assam elections and expressed confidence in the NDA's prospects.

Speaking after voting, Mohilary said that he interacted with people from various communities who have shown strong support for the NDA.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2026 Voting: Assam Leads With 75.91% Turnout, Puducherry at 72.40% and Kerala Records 62.71% by 3 PM.

"I cast my vote... I interacted with people from various communities, and they are all with us (NDA)," he said.

Mohilary's remarks come amid polling in key constituencies across Assam, where voter turnout and community support are being closely watched.

Also Read | Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Voting: 75.91% Turnout Recorded by 3 PM, Reflecting Massive Public Participation Across Constituencies.

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cast his vote in the ongoing polling for the 126-seat state assembly elections.

Sarma, who is the NDA candidate from Jalukbari, cast his vote at the polling station number 15. He was accompanied by his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma and children.

In Assam, more than 2.5 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise for the 126-member legislative assembly. There are 722 candidates in the fray.

Of 2,50,54,463 electors, 1,25,31,552 are male voters and 1,25,22,593 females. There are 318 voters in the Transgender category and 63,423 service voters.

Among the electorate, 6,42,314 voters are in the age group of 18-19 years, 2,50,006 are above 80 years of age, and 2,05,085 are persons with disabilities.

To strengthen the monitoring mechanism, webcasting facilities have been arranged in accordance with the Commission's directions, a release said.

Webcasting has been enabled in all 31,490 polling stations, including 31,486 main polling stations and 4 auxiliary polling stations. A total of 1,51,132 polling personnel have been deployed for the conduct of the election.

For polling purposes, 41,320 ballot units, 43,975 Control Units, and 43,997 VVPAT machines have been arranged, including reserves for emergency use. Additional polling personnel have also been kept in readiness, if required. (ANI)

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