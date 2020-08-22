New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Assam reported 1,856 new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

36,180 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate is at 5.12 per cent, he informed.

Also Read | Wing Commander Gajanand Yadava Selected For ‘Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2019’ in Air Adventure Category; IAF Congratulates.

The total number of cases in the state now reached 87,908 including 63,120 discharges, 24,558 active cases, and 227 deaths.

Coronavirus cases in India crossed the 29-lakh mark with 68,898 cases reported in the country in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

Also Read | Rajasthan May Receive Heavy to Extremely Heavy Rainfall in Next 24 Hours: MeT Department.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 29,05,824.

The total cases are inclusive of 6,92,028 active cases and 21,58,947 patients who have been cured/discharged or have migrated. 983 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours across the country, taking the toll to 54,849. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)