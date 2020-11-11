Guwahati, Nov 9 (PTI) Five more COVID-19 patients died in Assam on Tuesday, taking the toll to 952, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The state also reported 271 new cases, following which the tally rose to 2,09,388, he said.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Results: NDA Set to Retain Power; Narendra Modi Factor Ensures Nitish Kumar’s Return as CM.

Two persons each died in Kamrup Metropolitan and Dibrugarh, while one death was reported from Tinsukia, the minister said.

Total 25,339 tests were conducted during the day, recording a positivity rate of 1.07 per cent, Sarma said.

Also Read | Barharia Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: RJD’s Bachcha Pandey Wins, Elected as MLA.

Further, 629 recovered patients recovered and were released from different hospitals and Covid Care Centres.

Total 2,02,468 patients have been cured of COVID-19 so far with the recovery rate standing at 96.69 per cent.

There are 5,965 active cases in the state at present, while three patients have migrated out.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)