Srikona (Assam) [India], January 26 (ANI): Assam Rifles, along with the local community, celebrated the 77th Republic Day on Monday with great enthusiasm and patriotic spirit at Srikona, Borobekra, Kadamtala, New Kaiphundai, Kaimai and Nungba. The event witnessed active participation from students, teachers and local residents, making it a memorable occasion.

The week-long celebrations included Run for Unity, painting, singing and essay writing competitions, along with mass singing and screening of documentaries on '150 Years of Vande Matram'. Sweets and refreshments were also distributed to make the event memorable, the release noted.

The endeavour underscored the Assam Rifles' commitment to evoking patriotism and fostering unity and peace in the area. The celebrations concluded with renewed resolve and hope for a peaceful and prosperous future, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all attendees.

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. The day holds immense historical significance as it represents the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance based on justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. Celebrations of the 77th Republic Day at the Kartvya Path are based on the theme of the 150th Anniversary of the national song, Vande Mataram, a timeless mantra that awakened the spirit of Swadeshi, self-reliance, and freedom in India's national consciousness.

This year, Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, was elaborately decorated.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Luis Santos da Costa were the Chief Guests as India marked its celebrations.

Across the country, flag-hoisting ceremonies, official programmes, and cultural events are organised in state capitals, districts, educational institutions, and local communities. These events make Republic Day a shared civic occasion that reaffirms the values and principles enshrined in the Constitution. (ANI)

