Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 8 (ANI): Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Rashmi Shukla on Monday visited the various frontier locations of the force in Assam and reviewed the security preparedness along the Indo-Bhutan border, according to an official release.

She took stock of the work and security preparedness being maintained by the SSB on the Bhutan border and issued necessary directions while reviewing the works.

Also Read | Nupur Sharma Prophet Remarks: Jharkhand Police Seek Warrants Against 39 Accused Involved in Ranchi Violence.

The SSB DG is on a visit to Frontier Guwahati Sonapur from August 6, added the SSB release shared by Defence PRO Guwahati.

The Director General, Sashastra Seema Bal on Sunday called on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and expressed gratitude on behalf of the force by presenting him a memento and sapling.

Also Read | YSRCP Claims its Rajya Sabha MP Added to Proposed Panel on Delhi Services Bill Without Consent by AAP's Raghav Chadha, Seeks Probe.

Thereafter she was welcomed at Frontier Headquarters Sonapur, Guwahati with a Guard of Honour.

Rashmi Shukla also addressed a Sainik Sammelan and passed directions regarding the performance of duties with all sincerity and honesty with good behaviour towards the border population.

On Monday, a meeting was held by the SSB DG with Assam Director General of Police GP Singh, during which both exchanged pleasantries.

Thereafter, she visited Sector Hqs SSB Rangia and 24th Bn Hqr Rangia and held a review meeting followed by a Sanik Sammelan in which the force personnel were motivated by the DG, SSB to face the problems and challenges during the course of duty with full strength.

After that, the Director General visited the Darranga Bhutan gate and interacted with the Superintendent of Police and Deputy Commissioner of District, Samdrup Jongkhar besides SSB Jawans on duty at the Bhutan Gate.

The SSB DG also visited BOP Daranga and held a Sanik Sammelan with all the Jawans and officers of the unit and motivated force personnel for utmost sincere and effective duties.

She further enquired on all welfare-related issues with the BOP and unit, especially of the Mahila components deployed on IBB. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)