Hailakandi (Assam) [India], July 22 (ANI): As many as two youths were arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Assam's Hailakandi district, the police informed on Thursday. The arrested persons were identified as Abul Hussain and Salim Uddin. According to the Hailakandi district police, the incident took place at Kanchiala village under Ramnathpur police station on July 15. Gaurav Upadhyay, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Hailakandi district, said, "Two youths had raped a minor girl in the forest area of Kanchiala village." "The entire area is a very remote forest area. We had taken the matter very seriously and all senior officers rushed to the area immediately. We had conducted continuous raids. On Wednesday night (July 20), we arrested both the accused and both hail from the victim's village," Upadhyay said. The police officer said further investigation into the matter is going on.

Earlier in June, a similar incident was reported from Assam's Hojai district, where two persons allegedly raped a minor girl.

Later following the incident, Assam police arrested the two accused.

According to police, the arrested persons were identified as Muktar Hussain and Azizur Rahman. They were booked under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. The complaint was lodged by the victim's family. (ANI)

