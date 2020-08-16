Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden has made arrangements and installed Air Conditioners (AC) in hospitals and quarantine facilities for animals to beat the scorching summer heat.

Speaking to ANI, Tejas Maiswamy, Divisional Forest Officer of Guwahati Zoo said, "We have installed air conditioners in hospitals in the zoo. We have also put fans outside cages and water cooling facilities in the pools are also there."

He said that in the zoo elephants are taken to water bodies in order to provide them relief from the summer heat.

"There are luckily natural water bodies in the zoo premises so we take elephants into those water bodies regularly in order to provide relief from the heat," Tejas said. (ANI)

