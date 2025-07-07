New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) The office of Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has written to city Congress chief Devender Yadav seeking an unconditional written apology for his remarks alleging exorbitant expenses being incurred on the renovation of Gupta's residence.

Yadav had alleged that Gupta is renovating his official residence at an expense of Rs 2.35 crore out of which Rs 94.69 lakh is for bathroom and toilets. The Delhi Congress chief had called the Speaker's residence "Shauchmahal".

"You have mentioned the location of the official residence of the Speaker as 9, Shamnath Marg which is not the official residence of the Speaker," the communication from Gupta's office said.

It said Gupta has condemned the statements and "denied them totally and stated that such statements to the media without ascertaining the facts or truth should be avoided".

"He has directed me to inform that you should immediately withdraw your statements and submit an unconditional written apology to him within three days of receipt of this correspondence. He has further directed to inform, especially as you are a former Member of the Delhi Assembly, utmost care and respect should be accorded to the Office of the Speaker and it should not be dragged to score political points," the letter read.

There was no immediate reaction from Yadav.

