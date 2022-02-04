New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The second edition of Asta Guru's 'Present Future' series will feature 115 artworks of 83 artists, including the likes of Bharti Kher, Atul Dodiya, Anju Dodiya, Jitish Kallat, Sudhir Patwardhan, Sudarshan Shetty, the online auction house has announced.

The auction, to be conducted on Feb 10 and 11, will showcase artworks including paintings, drawings, sculptures, installations, as well as some vibrant examples of mixed media art by several leading artists.

Two major works by leading contemporary artist Bharti Kher, executed in her signature style with the use of 'Bindi', will be highlight of the auction. Traditionally a symbol of femininity, strength and spirituality, the bindi has undergone a subliminal transformation through her art.

"Lot 23, is a large-scale work executed in the year 2015. Estimated to be acquired at Rs 60 – 80 lakhs the work is also featured on the cover of the auction catalogue. Another work from the year 2013, lot 103, titled 'A Letter To My Love', will be offered with an estimate of Rs 60 – 80 lakhs," the auction house said in a statement.

A large-scale diptych, titled ‘Air Show', by artist Nataraj Sharma will be on offer with an estimate of Rs 30 – 35 lakhs. The large-scale oil on canvas work, has been showcased at multiple solo shows including Bose Pacia, New York and 51st Venice Biennale held in 2005.

Several works by leading woman contemporary artist Anju Dodiya, including 'Cloud Hunter' and 'Surge' (both offered at an estimate of Rs 15-20 lakhs) -- are also featured in the auction catalogue. Works of LN Tallur, Thukral & Tagra, Raqib Shaw, and Shahabuddin Ahmed, among others, will also be on the sale.

"The market for contemporary Indian art is continuously witnessing growth as the practices by artists in the contemporary sphere is constantly evolving with the use of various unique mediums, textures, and styles," Ankita Talreja, AstaGuru's senior specialist on contemporary Indian Art, said.

"AstaGuru always strives to offer what is desired by the collectors, so we have curated the second edition of ‘Present Future' Contemporary Art Auction with yet another unique collection of works by leading contemporary artists," she added.

Another key work, lot 72, by seminal contemporary artist Atul Dodiya is also a part of the auction catalogue.

Executed in 2006 with oil on dried leaf, powder coated mild steel, auto body solder & red oxide, the work titled 'Fallen Leaves - A Stroll # 5', is a part of a series with eight similar creations by the artist. It will be offered with an estimate of Rs 15 – 20 lakhs.

The auction will also offer sculptures by contemporary artists L N Tallur and Dhananjay Singh for sale.

