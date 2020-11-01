Kolkata, Nov 1 (PTI) An astrologer, who used to conduct sponsored programmes on local television channels, died of burn injuries at his residence in Kestopur area of the metropolis on Sunday, police said.

Sources said three fire tenders doused the blaze, which erupted on the first floor of the house around 7.30 am.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Beware, ‘Jungle Raj’ Leaders Have Joined Forces with Supporters of ‘Naxalism’, ‘Tukde-Tukde Gang’, Says PM Narendra Modi in Motihari.

Police said fire services personnel had to break open the locked doors of the residence of astrologer Jayanta Shastri, on Samar Dey Sarani, and rescue him in a semi-burnt condition.

Shastri was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared dead, they said.

Also Read | Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi to Launch Ghogha-Hazira ‘Ropax’ Ferry Service in Surat on November 8.

Police said neighbours of the astrologer, who was alone in the house, spotted the flames and alerted the fire brigade.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)