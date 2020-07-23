Panaji, Jul 23 (PTI) The Goa government on Thursday issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for home quarantine of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in the state.

This is for the first time that Goa government is allowing asymptomatic patients to be home quarantined, who were earlier shifted to COVID care centres.

Also Read | Delhi: Motorcycle-Borne Men Attack Woman in Greater Kailash, Snatch Gold Chain (Watch CCTV Video).

The SOP, issued by the state administration, empowers Deputy Collectors or District Collector to allow any asymptomatic COVID-19 patient to be quarantined at home after consulting the local health officer from the respective area.

The SOP stated that home quarantine is allowed for very mild, pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic patients.

Also Read | Telangana Reports COVID-19 Positive Cases, 9 Deaths Today : Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 23, 2020.

Such patients can request Deputy Collectors or Collector for home quarantine through email on their official email ID.

Such patients will have to give undertaking on self- isolation.

On receipt of the application along with the undertaking the Collector/Dy Collector shall forward it to the medical officer concerned, in whose jurisdiction the said person is residing, the SOP said.

The medical officer shall ascertain the health status of the person and return the application to the Collector/Dy Collector with recommendation for home isolation if found eligible, it added.

The person under home isolation will have to regularly update the local health officer about his/her health status.

In addition, the permission will be communicated to the village panchayat/municipality concerned.

On receipt of this information, the village panchayat/municipality shall paste a sticker on the house mentioning that the family is under home isolation," the SOP said.

Random checks have to be conducted to ensure that the monitoring of home isolation is carried out by local bodies like panchayats or municipalities, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)