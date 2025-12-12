Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 12 (ANI): Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Punjab, alleging that an "atmosphere of fear" was prevailing across the state as gangsters continued to operate with impunity.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Warring said gangsters were "ruling the roost" and intimidating people at will. He claimed that extortion threats were being made from inside jails as well as from foreign countries, leaving citizens feeling unsafe.

The Ludhiana MP alleged that the state government had "completely failed" to ensure the safety and security of the people. "People are receiving threatening and ransom calls from gangsters sitting in jails and abroad. Law and order has collapsed," he said.

Warring further claimed that criminal elements infiltrated the political system. He alleged that the Shiromani Akali Dal fielded a candidate in the Tarn Taran assembly by-election who was closely related to a gangster.

Warring urged the Centre to step in to restore people's confidence and ensure strict action against organised crime in Punjab. (ANI)

