New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) deployed 19 teams for a road-inspection drive on December 12.

A total of 136 road stretches within the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) jurisdiction were inspected across Delhi. It was conducted as part of the Commission's ongoing monitoring and enforcement under the statutory framework and provisions of the extant GRAP, according to a release.

This focused exercise aimed to assess the accumulation of visible dust, Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), and Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste on roads, as well as cases of open burning of MSW/biomass, across the specified road stretches. The deployed teams included Officers from CAQM Flying Squads and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

Geo-tagged, time-stamped photographs were collected and submitted to the Commission as part of the consolidated inspection report. According to the final compiled data, 15 road stretches exhibited high visible dust levels, 38 showed moderate dust, 61 recorded low dust intensity, and 22 stretches had no visible dust. Road stretches with accumulation of MSW and C&D waste were reported to be 55 and 53, respectively. 6 stretches were reported to have evidence of MSW/ Biomass burning, the release said.

The above-stated observations clearly indicate evident gaps and recurring negligence in the upkeep of the concerned stretches. It brought to the fore a need for DDA to enhance its operational efficiency and take prompt corrective measures through consistent and timely dust mitigation interventions. The agency also needs to deliver improved compliance across all road stretches for MSW/ Biomass burning, it was highlighted.

The Commission observed that these kinds of incidents impact particulate matter levels in Delhi and emphasised the need for strengthened on-ground action, including regular mechanical sweeping, timely disposal of collected dust, maintenance of road shoulders and central verges in addition to deployment of water-sprinkling/ dust-suppression systems and focused action(s) for prevention of open burning cases across all stretches maintained by DDA.

The Commission reiterated that such targeted inspection exercises under 'Operation Clean Air' will continue to ensure strict adherence to its Statutory Directions for dust control, interventions for open burning of MSW/ Biomass, with the objective of keeping road stretches across Delhi clean, free from dust and open burning, and compliant with regulatory measures in the region. (ANI)

