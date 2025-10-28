New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF), under the leadership of its President Lalit Bhasin, inaugurated its new SILF Office and Dispute Resolution Centre at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, marking a significant step in advancing India's legal excellence.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Attorney General for India R. Venkataramani and Bina Modi, an eminent philanthropist and corporate leader. The newly established SILF Dispute Resolution Centre is envisioned as a state-of-the-art hub for legal innovation, research, education, and pro bono dispute resolution, promoting accessible, efficient, and equitable justice through arbitration, mediation, and online dispute resolution.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Calls Mahagathbandhan's 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Prann' Poll Manifesto 'Bunch of Lies'.

Speaking at the event, Attorney General Venkataramani commended SILF's vision, saying, "I have deep appreciation for the vision and contribution of the late Shri Arun Jaitley, whose efforts made this magnificent building and initiative possible. This Centre marks not the culmination of a journey but the continuation of one that will keep evolving, a journey of learning, growth, and shared purpose within India's legal fraternity. Through this Centre, SILF is laying a strong foundation for collaboration, education, and dispute resolution that reflects India's growing stature in global legal excellence."

He further lauded SILF's role in transforming the legal ecosystem, "Law firms and law schools together have reshaped the landscape of legal education and practice in our country. The growth of law firms has been integral to strengthening both the profession and the pursuit of justice. SILF's initiative to foster ethics, innovation, and access to justice deserves the highest commendation."

Also Read | Cyclone Montha Landfall Update: Severe Cyclonic Storm in Bay of Bengal Starts Landfall Near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, Process To Continue for 3-4 Hours, Says IMD.

In his address, Lalit Bhasin, President of SILF, described the Centre as a fusion of legal excellence and social responsibility.

"The SILF Dispute Resolution Centre embodies our vision of promoting both excellence and service. Alongside arbitration, mediation, and legal research, the Centre will also offer a pro bono platform for amicable dispute settlement -- reflecting the true spirit of Samjhauta. SILF will continue to support the government in law rationalisation, legislative drafting, and reform efforts to make justice more accessible and efficient," he said.

Dr. Bina Modi, addressing the gathering, said the new facility represents "progress, purpose, and the pursuit of knowledge."

He further added, "SILF's new building is not just an architectural milestone, it stands for our collective commitment to learning, research, and innovation. My late husband K.K. Modi believed that knowledge is the greatest legacy one can leave behind. The K.K. Modi Group's commitment to education and growth aligns with SILF's vision of making justice more collaborative and future-ready."

The ceremony also paid tribute to late Arun Jaitley, who had laid the foundation stone of SILF in 2003, recognising his lasting contribution to the Indian legal fraternity.

Dignitaries including V. Lakshmikumaran, Ravi Nath, Raian Karanjawala, Varun Bajaj, Jyoti Sagar, and Darshananand Gaur also addressed the gathering. Senior members of the bar and leading legal professionals attended the event. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)