Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 15 (ANI): Three people have been arrested in connection with the Atul Subhash death case who committed suicide by hanging alleging harassment by his wife, Karnataka police said, adding that Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania has been arrested from Haryana's Gurugram.

According to the police, the other two accused, identified as Nisha Singhania, mother of Nikita Singhania and her brother, Anurag Singhania, were arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad. All the three accused in this case were sent to judicial custody as per the order of the court, police said.

"Accused A1 Nikita Singhania has been arrested from Gurugram, Haryana. Accused A2 Nisha Singhania and Accused A3 Anurag Singhania were arrested from Allahabad and were produced before the court and given to judicial custody," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) White Field Division, Bengaluru, Shivakumar said in a release.

Atul Subhash, the 34-year-old deputy general manager of a private firm, died by suicide on Monday in his Bengaluru apartment, leaving behind a 24-page suicide note, accusing his wife and her relatives of harassment. In his suicide note, he also alleged that a judge had demanded Rs 5 lakh to "settle" the case.

The father of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, said his son had been "broken from inside" after multiple cases were filed against him and his family by his wife.

"My son used to say that there is a lot of corruption but he will fight as he is on the path of truth...He was broken from inside, though he didn't tell anyone anything," Subhash's father Pawan Kumar told ANI.

Atul Subhash died by suicide in the early hours of December 9 after alleging harassment from his wife and her family. Subhash wrote "Justice is due" on every page of a 24-page note.

He also alleged in his suicide note that his wife had filed nine cases against him under various sections, including murder, sexual misconduct, harassment for money, domestic violence, and dowry. (ANI)

