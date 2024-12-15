In a significant development in the Atul Subhash suicide case, Karnataka Police arrested his wife, Nikita Singhania, along with her mother, Nisha Singhania, and brother, Anurag Singhania, in connection with the alleged harassment that led to Subhash's death. Nikita was apprehended in Haryana and brought to Bengaluru, while Nisha and Anurag were arrested from Gurugram and Prayagraj, respectively. All three have been remanded to judicial custody. Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old engineer, died by suicide on Monday, December 9, leaving behind a 24-page note and a video message accusing his wife and her family of harassment. A case of abetment to suicide has been filed against them, with police investigations ongoing. Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Wife Nikita Singhania, Relatives File Anticipatory Bail Pleas in Allahabad High Court.

Bengaluru Police Arrest Atul Subhash’s Wife and Relatives Over Suicide Case

#AtulSubhashsuicidecase#Karnataka police has arrested techie #AtulSubhash’s wife Nikita Singhania, Nisha Singhania and Anurag Singhania. She was arrested from #Harayana and brought to #Bangalore . All the accused have been remanded to judicial custody. pic.twitter.com/4OlWiPKWSm — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) December 15, 2024

Nikita Singhania, Wife of Techie Atul Subhash Arrested

BREAKING: Atul Subhash’s wife Nikita Singhania, her mother & her brother arrested by Bengaluru Police from Gurugram and Prayagraj respectively. Remanded to judicial custody. pic.twitter.com/x9TofS2cS3 — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) December 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)