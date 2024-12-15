In a significant development in the Atul Subhash suicide case, Karnataka Police arrested his wife, Nikita Singhania, along with her mother, Nisha Singhania, and brother, Anurag Singhania, in connection with the alleged harassment that led to Subhash's death. Nikita was apprehended in Haryana and brought to Bengaluru, while Nisha and Anurag were arrested from Gurugram and Prayagraj, respectively. All three have been remanded to judicial custody. Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old engineer, died by suicide on Monday, December 9, leaving behind a 24-page note and a video message accusing his wife and her family of harassment. A case of abetment to suicide has been filed against them, with police investigations ongoing. Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Wife Nikita Singhania, Relatives File Anticipatory Bail Pleas in Allahabad High Court.

