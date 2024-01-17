Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday said that all the preparations for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla scheduled later this month in Ayodhya are completed.

The Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister was speaking to ANI after inspecting the arrangements of the Tent City built in the temple town.

"This is a wonderful moment, an unforgettable moment. Lord Ram is coming. All preparations are complete," he told ANI.

During the inspection, Bharatiya Janata Party national organization general secretary, BL Santosh, State Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh, and other dignitaries were present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. An idol of Lord Ram form will be enthroned in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Meanwhile, Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra on Wednesday said that the 'Shubh Muhurt' or auspicious time for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at the temple in Ayodhya is 12.30 pm on January 22.

"The 'Muhurt' on January 22 is around 12.30 pm. The prayers and rituals have already begun. The Ram Lalla will probably be brought inside the sanctum sanctorum tomorrow morning. Different types of rituals, like the Abhishek (bath) of the idol, among others, will be performed. Finally, when the auspicious time comes at 12.30 pm on the 22nd of this month, the Pran Pratishtha will be done," he said.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held in the temple town. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on that day.

The black-stone idol of Ram Lalla, exquisitely sculpted by a Mysuru-based sculptor--Arun Yogiraj--has been selected for enthronement.

The rituals started on Tuesday and will continue for seven days. Thousands of VIP guests have received invitations from the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the ceremony.

Nripendra Mishra said that the event is historic and that Hindus across the world feel that their faith has been respected.

"It is perhaps a historic event. There was a belief, universal, I would call it amongst Hindus, that (Lord) Ram belongs to Ayodhya and He must get recognition in the place where people believe the temple is. So, with that kind of faith and belief, suddenly the realisation has come that Lord Ram in the form of a child will come to the temple and consecration will take place, which we call Pran Pratishtha," the chairman of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction Committee said.

As part of the celebration, Teerth Kshetra Trust will also distribute special 'Motichoor laddus' made from desi ghee as 'prasad' to the guests.

More than 11,000 guests nationwide have received invitations from the Trust for the Pran Pratistha ceremony, with special arrangements underway to provide memorable gifts to all attendees.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals at the Pran Prathistha. (ANI)

