A visual from the equipment and weapon display held in Assam's Dibrugarh on Sunday.

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], May 8 (ANI): The Dao Division under the aegis of the Spear Corps conducted an equipment and weapon display as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to showcase the might of the Indian Army, in Assam's Dibrugarh on Sunday.

The display included modern assault rifles, surveillance systems, artillery guns, and combat equipment, said the Indian Army in a statement.

As per the statement, the event was attended by the local populace, youth, and children in large numbers.

In addition to the display, the gathering was enthralled with a performance of the traditional martial arts Kalaripayattu by Indian Army soldiers, it said.

The event was lauded by the local administration as a constructive step towards educating the youth regarding the sacrifices of freedom fighters and instilling a spirit of patriotism. The event provided the locals, especially children and youth, with an opportunity to know their Army and its capabilities. (ANI)

