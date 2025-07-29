Bahraich/Gorakhpur, July 29: Leopard attacks in two districts of Uttar Pradesh have left a teenager dead and a woman injured, creating an environment of fear and panic among locals. Sanjana, 14, was on her way to agricultural fields when a leopard mauled her to death in the Katariniaghat Wildlife Division in Bahraich on Monday, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, the leopard, which was hiding behind the bushes, pounced on the girl and caught her by her neck. When the girl screamed for help, villagers rushed to the site to rescue her. The teenager was severely injured and was referred to the district medical college in Bahraich, where doctors declared her "brought dead". Leopard Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Man Sustains Injuries After Big Cat Mauls Him, Forest Department Launches Search Operation.

The body has been sent for postmortem, the police said. Her family has been given Rs 5,000 assistance and will be given Rs 5 lakh compensation after completion of formalities in accordance with the state's policy, officials said.

In another incident in Gorakhpur on Monday, Geeta Devi was out for a morning walk when she was attacked by a leopard, leaving her seriously injured. She was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors administered anti-rabies vaccines and gave her six stitches. Initially, the injuries were suspected to be caused by a dog, but doctors raised doubts, a local forest official said. Leopard Attack in Pune: Big Cat Attacks Sleeping Pet Dog As Owner Scrolls on Phone in Maharashtra’s Bhor, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The CCTV footage from a nearby building, shared by a friend of her son, showed a leopard roaming in the area around 4 AM, confirming the attack by the leopard, the official said. District Forest Officer Vikas Yadav urged residents to stay indoors and keep their homes locked as an operation was underway to capture the leopard.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)