A video has surfaced on social media showing a leopard attacking a sleeping pet dog in the Bhor Taluka in Maharashtra's Pune. The video shows a leopard slowly approaching the dog before attacking it in the courtyard of the house while the owner keeps scrolling on his phone, lying down on the cot. The man gets alerted after hearing the dog's cries. The man gets inside the house screaming, but by the time he gets inside, the leopard flees from the spot, leaving the dog behind. Leopard Spotted in Pune: Big Cat Successfully Tranquilise and Rescued After Venturing Into Nigdi Area of Pimpri Chinchwad (Watch Video).

Leopard Attack in Pune

