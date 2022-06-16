Kolkata, Jun 16 (PTI) The Bajrang Dal on Thursday demonstrated across West Bengal demanding action against those who had "instigated" people to resort to violence in protest against controversial comments by two suspended BJP leaders.

A spokesperson of the organisation said hundreds of its members assembled outside the offices of district magistrates in Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, South 24 Parganas, Coochbehar and other parts of the state and submitted memorandums to the officials.

The demonstrators demanded action against those who had allegedly hatched a conspiracy to stage violent protests in various places in those where properties were burnt, shops looted and vehicles damaged during the recent protest against controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

A police official said the Bajrang Dal demonstrations were peaceful.

