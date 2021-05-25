Kolkata, May 25 (PTI) City-based Bandhan Bank on Tuesday said it will revive the Kolkata Police Hospital in Bhowanipore into a state-of-the-art, 300-bed hospital in a bid to revamp healthcare infrastructure for COVID-19 patients in the city.

All the beds in Kolkata Police Hospital will have an oxygen facility and there will be a separate 40-bed HDU unit to treat critical patients, the bank said.

The entire cost and responsibility of setting up the infrastructure has been borne by Bandhan bank, and a leading private hospital will manage the facility. The hospital has commenced operations in a limited manner and will be fully functional over the next fortnight.

The bank also offered the premise of The Bandhan School of Development Management located at Sonarpur in the outskirts of Kolkata, to be converted into a 300-bed COVID- care facility where COVID-19 patients can be treated.

Bank officials said they were in the process of procuring 150 oxygen concentrators, each with a capacity of 10-litres. These will be handed over to the state government, they said.

Meanwhile, apart from COVID-19 support, Bandhan bank has agreed with the Liver Foundation to set up hospitals in rural Bengal.

