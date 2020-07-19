Banihal/Jammu, Jul 19 (PTI) A 45-year-old shepherd was mauled to death by a wild bear in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police said on Sunday.

Abdul Rashid Bakerwal, a resident of Dhiyan Garh village of neighbouring Reasi district, was attacked and killed by the bear at Mangit Top on Saturday night, a police official said.

He said Bakerwal along with dozens of other nomadic families was camping in the high-altitude pastures for grazing of his cattle.

His body was handed over to the family after completion of legal formalities, the official said.

