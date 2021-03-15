New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The Delhi court hearing 2008 Batla House encounter case on Monday ordered compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family members of Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma while giving death sentence to the convict Ariz Khan.

"No amount of compensation can alleviate the agony, pain and trauma of family members of the victim, resulting from the crime committing in this case. However, monetary compensation would provide some solace and would apply balm to the wound of family members of the victim," the court said.

The Court said that out of the fine of Rs 11 lakh imposed on convict Ariz Khan, a sum of Rs 10 lakh be released as compensation to the wife of deceased Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma.

"Legal heirs/ dependents of deceased Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma who displayed exemplary courage and valour during the shoot out and laid down his life fighting for the security of society and nation deserves to be suitably compensated. At the conclusion of the trial victim or dependents of the victim should not be lost sight of. In the emerging trend of criminal jurisprudence rights and interests of the victim and the family of victim needs to be protected and upheld, " the court said.

The court noted that Investigating Officer after conducting an inquiry has filed the report in terms of order dated March 8, 2021 and as per the report, the mother of the convict is having agricultural lands in Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh.

The report stated that the victim deceased Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma is survived by his wife, two children and parents.

It said the whole family of the victim suffered mental trauma and mental setback and the old father and mother of deceased have gone through severe mental setback.

It said education of both children of the victim suffered adversely because of the incident.

The report said the family of the deceased inspector is still living under stress.

The court has also made recommendations to Delhi State Legal Service Authority for awarding adequate and proper compensation to the family members of the deceased Inspector.

The incident took place a week after five serial blasts had hit Delhi on September 13, 2008 in which at least 30 people were killed and over 100 injured.

Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma of Special Cell laid down his life during the 2008 Batla House encounter. (ANI)

