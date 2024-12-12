New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday stated that before implementing 'One Nation, One Election', the Union government must ensure 'one nation, one education and one healthcare'.

Interacting with the media outside the Parliament House, the Chief Minister expressed his concerns, stating that it is strange that instead of implementing one nation, one education and one treatment in the country, the Modi government is keen on implementing 'One Nation One Election'. He said that this was an arbitrary move as while the former will benefit the masses in the entire country the latter will only fulfill the political motives of the saffron party.

Also Read | Zomato Slapped With GST Demand: Food Delivery Aggregator Says It Receives Tax Demand of INR 803.4 Crore in Respect of Non-Payment of GST on Delivery Charges.

CM Mann further said that it is unfortunate that rather than focusing on public welfare, the Modi government is keen on ensuring its well-being only, adding that this is a dictatorial attitude which is not in the interest of regional parties and states, according to an official press release.

Replying to a query, the Chief Minister said that now Punjab has the best law and order situation in the country due to the strenuous efforts of the state government. He said that the security of the residents is the topmost priority of his government and they are committed to this cause.

Also Read | Places of Worship Act: Muslim Personal Law Board Welcomes Supreme Court's Curbs on Fresh Suits Against Mosques Surveys.

CM Mann also highlighted that the social bonding in the state is so strong that any seed could grow on the fertile land of Punjab but the seed of hatred will not germinate here at any cost.

The Chief Minister reiterated that Punjab, being the sacred land of great Gurus, saints, and seers, upholds the values of mutual love and tolerance.

Speaking on the assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Prakash Singh Badal, CM Mann said that the state government is already probing the unfortunate incident of firing on Akali leader Sukhbir Singh Badal and the conspiracy will be exposed soon. He said that SGPC has, for the reasons best known to them, not supported the Punjab Police in enquiry by denying the CCTV footage of the Sri Harminder Sahib complex adding that now when the footage has been attained enquiry will be expedited.

As the Aam Aadmi Party got its office in the Parliament, the Chief Minister said that it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that the party has got office in Parliament House. He recalled his stint as MP in the Parliament of India adding that this platform should be duly utilised for raising the issues of public importance. He said that the Union government must allow the opposition leaders to raise public issues in the Parliament in the larger public interest. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)