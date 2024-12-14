Kolkata, Dec 14 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Sunday lifted the suspension on party leader Tanmoy Bhattacharya, who had faced disciplinary action following allegations of misconduct made by a woman journalist in late October.

The journalist had accused Bhattacharya of inappropriate behaviour during an interview at his residence here.

Also Read | Day 2 of Samvidhan Debate: PM Narendra Modi Calls India 'Mother of Democracy', Says 'Constitution Is the Foundation of Country's Unity'.

The allegations prompted CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim to suspend Bhattacharya pending an internal inquiry into the matter.

In a Facebook post, Mrinal Chakraborty, secretary of the CPI(M) North 24 Parganas district committee in West Bengal, said, "We have been informed by party state secretary Md Salim that the suspension on district secretariat member Tanmoy Bhattacharya has been lifted after an internal inquiry. He can now resume participating in the party's activities as before."

Also Read | Bihar Train Accident: Major Mishap Averted As Goods Train Splits Into 2 Parts After Coupling Breaks Near Kharia-Pipra Halt, Services Resume.

A CPI(M) leader confirmed that while Bhattacharya is now free to attend party programmes, the leadership may choose to address the findings of the inquiry at a later date.

Bhattacharya, a former MLA from Dumdum North, had earlier claimed that he was victim of a conspiracy. He said he had explained his side of the story to the party leadership.

"I have been informed about the party's decision and will now participate in activities as a committed, grassroots comrade," the 66-year-old Bhattacharya told reporters. PTI SUS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)