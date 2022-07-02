Kolkata, Jul 2 (PTI) The toll due to COVID-19 in West Bengal rose to 21,222 on Saturday after three more patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, a health department bulletin said.

The state logged 1,499 fresh cases, which pushed the tally to 20,32,663, it said.

The positivity rate stood at 14.94 per cent.

Kolkata reported 550 new cases, while its neighbouring North 24 Parganas district recorded 429 infections, followed by South 24 Parganas (98), Hooghly (88) and Howrah (67), the bulletin stated.

West Bengal now has 9,290 active cases and 20,02,151 people, including 483 in the last 24 hours, have recovered from the disease in the state, it said.

The state conducted 10,036 sample tests during the period.

