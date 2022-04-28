Kolkata, Apr 27 (PTI) West Bengal on Wednesday reported 52 fresh COVID-19 cases, 16 more than the previous day, taking the tally to 20,18,119, a health department bulletin said.

There were no coronavirus fatalities during the day and the death toll remained at 21,201.

As many as 30 people recuperated from the disease since Tuesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 19,96,630, it said.

West Bengal currently has 288 active coronavirus cases.

In the last 24 hours, 9,861 samples were tested for COVID-19, pushing the total number of such clinical examinations to 25,019,398, the bulletin added.

