Kolkata, Oct 6 (PTI) West Bengal on Thursday reported 69 new Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday taking the tally to 21,15,295, according to a state health department bulletin.

As one person died of the viral infection, the total number of deaths went up to 21,512.

With 318 recoveries during the day, altogether 20,91,584 people have been cured of coronavirus in the state, the bulletin said.

West Bengal now has 2199 active cases, of which 79 are being treated in hospitals.

The positivity rate for the day was 1.72 per cent.

Since Wednesday, 4,008 samples were tested for Covid-19 pushing the total number of such tests to 2,65,39,432.

Altogether 92 fresh Covid-19 cases were registered on October 5.

