Kanthi (WB), Nov 15 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was found dead in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, police said on Monday.

The body of Bhaskar Bera was found on the side of a road in Bhagabanpur area of the district on Sunday morning, they said.

The BJP claimed him to be a party worker who was allegedly beaten to death by TMC supporters, a charge rubbished by the ruling side.

Bera was last seen in a procession for the immersion of Jagaddhatri idol in the area on Saturday night, police said.

An investigation is underway to piece together the chain of events that led to the death, a police officer said.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh alleged that Bera was beaten to death by TMC supporters.

"TMC is yet to come to terms with the BJP's win in the Bhagabanpur assembly seat. It wants to ensure that BJP stops its political activities in the area," he said.

Ghosh claimed that 80 BJP workers were killed in political violence after the results of the assembly elections were declared on May 2.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed that his party was in no way involved with the death.

"We want a thorough probe into the incident," he said.

A district TMC leader claimed Bera was drunk during the procession, and may have died due to complications arising out of consuming too much liquor.

