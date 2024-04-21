Kolkata, Apr 21 (PTI) West Bengal minister Chandrima Bhattacharya has lodged a police complaint against BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya over a social media post by him, a Trinamool Congress source said on Sunday.

The post, the veracity of which was not verified by PTI, alleged that Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee used an invective against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election rally.

Citing media reports, Bhattacharya said in the complaint filed at Gariahat police station in Kolkata on Saturday that Malviya shared a post on his social media handle, which she claimed was derogatory and insulted the West Bengal chief minister.

Claiming that the social media post maligned the image and reputation of Banerjee, the complaint said that it was a "false imputation."

It was also alleged in the complaint by the minister of state for finance (independent charge), that with the Lok Sabha polls underway, the post was made with the "intention to affect the result of an election."

The TMC had earlier denied that Banerjee had made any derogatory remark against the prime minister from the rally.

