Kolkata, Dec 14 (PTI) Thousands of people staged a protest at Petrapole along Indo-Bangla border on Saturday, expressing outrage over alleged attacks and atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh, as well as the recent arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.

The protest was led by Ambika Roy, the BJP MLA from Kalyani in West Bengal, who raised slogans against the interim government of Bangladesh for its failure to protect Hindu property and prevent arson and vandalism at religious sites, including those in capital city Dhaka.

Also Read | Leopard Attack in Telangana: Woman Out To Answer Nature’s Call Attacked by Big Cat in Adilabad’s Dedra Village.

The demonstrators, who gathered under the banner of the 'United Forum of Bengalis in India', demanded that political leaders and former army officials in Bangladesh cease making provocative statements against neighbouring India.

They emphasised that India believes in peaceful coexistence and has no imperialist agenda, though its security forces remain on alert to counter any misadventure.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2024: Pandomeium in Lok Sabha As PM Narendra Modi Recalls Emergency As 'Dark Chapter', Says 'Congress Strangulated Democracy in 1975'.

Speaking to reporters, Roy said he joined the demonstration as an Indian citizen, adding that it was an apolitical rally. "Every Indian should protest what is happening in Bangladesh," he said.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel put up guardrails near the protest site to prevent the demonstrators from approaching the zero point at the border.

Meanwhile, ISKCON Kolkata vice-president Radharamn Das told reporters in the city that the utterances of certain groups in Bangladesh have caused insecurity among minorities, particularly Hindus.

"We hope better sense will prevail, and the security and safety of minorities will be safeguarded by the Md Yunus government," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)