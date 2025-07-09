Kolkata, Jul 9 (PTI) 'Para-teachers Oikyo Manch', a platform of part-time contractual teachers in state-run primary and upper primary schools, on Wednesday announced that they would post their demands for rise in pay scale in the wall of the official social media page of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Convenor of the representative apex platform of para-teachers Bhagirath Ghosh in a statement said a 'para teacher' gets Rs 10,000 at the primary level and Rs 13,000 at the upper primary level with which it is impossible to sustain a family having no other earning members.

He said as part of 'Mukhyo Mantrike Bolun' (tell the CM) programme they will write their demands for rise in pay scale on the wall of the facebook page of CM.

"From today to July 11 we will write on the facebook page of the Hon'ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who will certainly consider our just demands. Despite working for hours in an educational institution and shouldering so much academic responsibilities in many primary-upper primary schools, we are being neglected," Ghosh said.

He said the association members will humbly request the CM to consider their demands "with a humane approach."

"After several demonstrations, sit-ins, fast and processions with begging bowls in past years, there has been no increase in our salary for seven years while government drivers and other contractual staff are getting salary as per the state notification on March 1, 2024. With our back to the wall, we are now forced to directly approach the CM through social media to draw the attention of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO)," Ghosh told PTI.

Para teachers are contractual employees working under projects like Sarva Siksha Abhiyan and after the project winds up they can be engaged under specific terms and conditions on a case-by-case basis.

They require a minimum of 12th grade pass and some form of teacher training like D EL, Ed or BEd.

A school education department official said the government is sympathetic to their demands but there is little scope in hiking the allowance considering the nature of their job.

"We have ensured that a para teacher after working for 10 years at least will receive Rs 1 lakh upon reaching 60 years of age," he added.

