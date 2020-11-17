Kolkata, Nov 17 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal mounted to 7,766 on Tuesday after 52 more people succumbed to the disease, the health department said in a bulletin.

The tally also went up to 4,38,217 after 3,654 fresh cases of infection were reported from different parts of the state, it said.

Since Monday, 4,388 people recovered from the disease and the discharge rate now is 92.04 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state at present is 27,111, the bulletin added.

In the last 24 hours, 44,238 samples have been tested for coronavirus.

