Kolkata, Aug 2 (PTI) The West Bengal Forest department will soon issue a notification to ban the keeping of birds of Indian species at homes, minister Jyotiptriyo Mallick said.

Mallick told PTI on Tuesday that no Indian birds like parrots, cockatoo, munia, etc will be allowed to be kept in cages at home.

Birds of exotic species like Macaws can, however, be kept with a license from the forest department after getting necessary clearance judging all factors and on payment of Rs 15,000 as a license fee, the minister said.

Exhibition of the exotic birds will not be allowed in public places, he added.

"We have already framed a draft in this regard, but the necessary legislation will be effective by the end of this month," he said.

To a question, about the sale of caged birds in weekly 'haats' in some parts of the state including Kolkata, Mallick said "The forest department will check whenever complaints are received and take necessary action."

To another question, Mallick said six African lions will be brought to the Mini Zoo at New Town, the eastern satellite township apart from six tigers to have a carnivore section of the sprawling zoo.

The Mini Zoo at New Town which is spread over 12.5 acres area will get another 2.4 acres, he said.

The Forest minister said a snake enclosure will also be set up in the mini zoo which is having a harinayala (deer enclosure) at present.

