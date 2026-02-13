Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 13 (ANI): At least seven people have been killed in a tragic chain road accident early Friday morning on the outskirts of Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural district, police confirmed.

According to the police, the accident occurred near M Satyavara village on the Hoskote-Dabaspete National Highway. An XUV 700 car (KA 03 NW 0138) travelling from Hoskote towards Devanahalli first collided with a motorcycle moving ahead. The driver then lost control and crashed into a Canter vehicle.

Another car became involved in the ensuing chaos, resulting in a severe chain collision involving two cars, a canter, and a motorcycle.

Six occupants of the XUV car and the motorcycle rider died on the spot. The deceased are suspected to be residents of Kothanur, Bengaluru, though their identities are yet to be confirmed.

The bodies have been shifted to Hoskote Government Hospital. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

