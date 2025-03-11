Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 11 (ANI): Karnataka Police arrested a man involved in a robbery near the Varthur police station in Bengaluru and also recovered gold worth Rs 8 lakh, the police said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused was arrested near Varthur Lake. During the interrogation, he admitted to the theft.

The complaint was filed at the Varthur Police Station by a resident living in a house located on 1st Cross, behind the Government College, within the Varthur Police Station limits.The complainant stated on January 30, they had locked their house and left for work. Upon returning home, they discovered that the front door had been broken open and the gold jewelry kept in a cupboard inside the room had been stolen. Based on this, a theft case was registered at Varthur Police Station, the statement read.

The police detained the suspect near Varthur Lake and produced him before the court which remanded him to five days custody, the statement read.

During extensive questioning in police custody, the accused revealed that he had handed over the stolen gold jewelry to a relative residing in Cottonpet. A notice was issued to this relative, who presented the 106 grams of gold jewelry at the station. The jewelry was seized, and its estimated value was Rs 8 lakhs, the statement added.

The accused was then produced before the court, which subsequently ordered judicial custody.

This successful Investigation was carried out under the guidance of Shivakumar Gunare, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield, and Priyadarshini Ishwar Sanekoppar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Marathahalli Subdivision, the statement added. (ANI)

