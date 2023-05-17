Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 17 (ANI): Preparations are underway at Bengaluru's Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium, where the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka government is espected to be held.

Police officials were seen conducting inspections at the Stadium today.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar and veteran leader Siddaramaiah met party leader Rahul Gandhi at 10 Janpath in the national capital, amid the ongoing suspense over the chief ministerial face after the party's emphatic win in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

"Delibrations are currently underway by party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Whenever Congress makes a decision we will inform you. In the next 48-72 hours, we will have a new cabinet in Karnataka," Congress' Karnataka-in-charge Randeep Surjewala said in New Delhi today.

Supporters of Siddaramaiah were seen pouring milk on his poster, bursting firecrackers and raising slogans in his support outside his residence in Bengaluru today.

Meanwhile BJP today jibed that the Congress is yet to finalise its CM candidate despite getting a majority. "This shows the internal situation in the party. The aspirations of people are more important than politicking. Congress should choose a CM as soon as possible," outgoing Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader Basavraj Bommai said in Bengaluru.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has held talks with all stakeholders in the State. Rahul Gandhi met Kharge in the national capital on Tuesday to discuss government formation in the southern state.

According to sources, Kharge will take the final decision after consulting UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former party President Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kharge held meetings with both the potential candidates DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah in New Delhi.

Siddaramaiah came to Kharge's residence along with his son Yatindra and MLAs Zameer Ahmad, Bhyrati Suresh, and senior leader KJ George.

The results of assembly polls were declared on Saturday and the newly-elected Congress MLAs on Sunday authorised Kharge to take a decision. With the action shifting to Delhi, both Siddaramaiah, a former Chief Minister of Karnataka, and Shivakumar reached Delhi.

The Congress won 135 seats in the recently held election to the 224-member Karnataka assembly. (ANI)

