New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the Union Cabinet's approval for three rail projects would benefit Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and boost development along the busy section between Mumbai and Prayagraj.

"Better infrastructure is about connecting dreams and accelerating progress," he said in a post on X.

Reacting to other Cabinet decisions, he said the National Mission on Natural Farming would mark a transformative shift in Indian agriculture.

"Through this effort, we are nurturing soil health, protecting biodiversity and securing our agricultural future. It reaffirms our commitment to sustainable farming and prosperity for farmers," he said.

The Cabinet's nod to 'One Nation One Subscription', which will strengthen efforts to make the country a hub for research, learning and knowledge, will encourage interdisciplinary studies. It is a game-changer for Indian academia and youth empowerment, he added.

In another post, Modi said, "The Cabinet decision relating to the continuation of the Atal Innovation Mission reflects our government's unwavering commitment to fostering innovation."

This mission continues to enhance India's progress in sectors like science, technology and industry, he said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Modi on Monday approved three rail ministry projects at a total cost of Rs 7,927 crore.

The projects are the Jalgaon-Manmad fourth line (160 kilometres), Bhusawal-Khandwa third and fourth lines (131 kilometres), and the Prayagraj (Iradatganj)-Manikpur third line (84 kilometres).

The government also announced a national mission to promote natural farming among one crore farmers on 7.5 lakh hectares with an outlay of Rs 2,481 crore over the next two years.

