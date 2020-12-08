Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the administration and police officers to make adequate arrangements and ensure that the common people do not face any inconvenience during the "Bharat Bandh" call for Tuesday given by farmers agitating against the new agricultural sector laws.

"Maintaining peace in the state is the top priority of the government," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister directed the administration and police officers via video conferencing on Monday. According to an official release, Yogi has said that the Central and State Government are constantly working in the direction of farmers and their welfare.

"Officers should communicate with farmers organisations and representatives at the local level and make them aware of the provisions of new agricultural laws and solve their problems. In no case should law and peace be compromised," he added.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Leaders of farmer groups have held several rounds of talks with the government but all of them remained inconclusive so far. After the fifth round of talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9. (ANI)

