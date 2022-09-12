Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 12 (PTI) Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' here not only drew thousands to the procession and to catch a glimpse of party leader Rahul Gandhi, but also attracted pickpockets for whom the large crowd would have appeared as a veritable honeypot.

Also Read | Indian Railways to Provide Free Meals to Passengers, But Here’s A Catch.

An officer of Karamana police station said incidents of pickpocketing were reported in areas which the yatra passed through a day ago and on Monday, prompting the law enforcers to examine CCTV footage of the places where the crimes occurred.

Also Read | Gyanvapi Case Verdict: VHP Chief Alok Kumar Says Everyone Should Accept It Peacefully, Not Consider It As Victory or Defeat.

"From the CCTV footage, a four-member gang was identified. They were not part of the yatra. Not sure if they were from Tamil Nadu or if they were behind the reported incidents of pickpocketing," the officer said.

When people congregate in such large numbers, pickpockets are sure to come, he added.

Nevertheless, officers in plainclothes have been deployed to keep a watch on the situation, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)