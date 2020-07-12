Mumbai, July 12: The Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mumbai on Sunday rejected the default bail plea of Gautam Navlakha in a case related to Bhima Koregaon violence.

Navlakha had applied for default bail, as according to him, he has been in detention for over 90 days without any charge sheet by NIA so as prescribed by law he is entitled to get default bail.

The NIA court, while dismissing Navlakha's application, ruled that the period under house arrest, as per high court directions, can't be included in the period of detention.

Navlakha, one of the several civil liberties activists in the Bhima Koregaon case, has been booked under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for an alleged conspiracy to topple the government.

Gautam Navlakha had surrendered before the NIA on April 14 in pursuance to the Supreme Court's direction and was lodged in Tihar jail. Though the case against him is pending in Mumbai, he had surrendered in Delhi due to the COVID-19 lockdown. He was later taken to Mumbai by train on May 26.

