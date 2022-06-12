Patna, Jun 12 (PTI) Bihar's two dialects -- Tharu and Surjapuri -- are facing extinction as experts fear that they will merge with Bhojpuri, Maithili, Hindi or Bangla if steps are not taken to revitalize them.

Tharu, a mix of Bhojpuri and Maithili, is spoken by the Tharu community predominantly in the West and East Champaran districts. Surjapuri, a mix of Bangla, Maithili and Hindi, speakers are mainly concentrated in Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnea and Araria districts in the state.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Minor Girl Working As Domestic Help Dies by Suicide After Caught Stealing Purse, Employers Booked Under Child Labour Act.

Talking to PTI, Tarkishore Prasad, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and four-term MLA from Katihar, said, "Surjapuri language is spoken in a specific region in my constituency and in other adjoining areas. But, it is true that the language is now witnessing variations and people, who used to speak Surjapuri language earlier, are now preferring to interact in Bangla, Maithili and Hindi."

"I will certainly look into the matter and will ask officials to explore ways for the revitalization of this language. The same language is also known by another name that is called ‘Kishanganjia'," he added.

Also Read | Heatwave in West Bengal: 5 Devotees Succumbs to Extreme Heat at Religious Festival in North 24 Parganas.

While speaking about Tharu language, the DyCM said, That is also true that this language is "on the verge of extinction. We will certainly discuss a plan for the revival of this language also".

Echoing a similar view, Bijoy Kumar Choudhary, Executive Director of the Bihar Heritage Development Society (BHDS) of the state government, told PTI: These two languages will disappear if they are not revived as the people prefer speaking other dominant languages like Bhojpuri, Maithili, Bangla and Hindi. The BHDS has come to this conclusion after a thorough and detailed field investigation. Now, people belonging to this community hardly speak in Tharu in their day to day life. They either interact in Bhojpuri or Maithali. "I can certainly say that Tharu language is on the verge of extinction and Surjapuri is witnessing variations," Choudhary said.

The BHDS, a wing of the Art, Culture and Youth Department of the state government, works for the preservation, conservation and promotion of the tangible and intangible heritage of Bihar. The BHDS is committed to facilitate activities for protecting and popularising the heritage in Bihar and to synergise the efforts of different agencies working in this field.

Authorities concerned in Bihar do not have data of the total number of population that speak Tharu language. The Tharu as a community is scattered across the Himalayan foothills of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar in India, and along the southern forested regions in Nepal.

As far as Surajpuri is concerned, a large chunk of the Surjapuri speakers live in Nepal's Jhapa district adjacent to Thakurganj Block of Purnea district. According to 2011 Census total number of Surajpuri speaking population in Bihar is 18,57,930.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)