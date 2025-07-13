Patna, Jul 13 (PTI) A booth-level officer (BLO), involved in the on-going Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls exercise, was suspended by Begusarai district administration for dereliction of duty, officials said.

According to a statement by the Begusarai district administration, "The BLO, a panchayat teacher, engaged in the SIR exercise in Matihani Assembly seat, was found sharing certain misleading and factually incorrect information related to the electoral process with some media channels. A case has been registered against him and he has been suspended for dereliction of duty".

The statement, however, did not reveal the name of the official.

As Bihar prepares for its Assembly polls later this year, the Election Commission (EC) has launched a special drive to verify the credentials of voters.

