Patna, Sept 27 (PTI) The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday approved proposals for creating around 7,800 new posts in different departments of the state government, officials said.

Among these are 7,595 additional posts of 'surveyors' and 'amins' in the Revenue and Land Reforms Department. Besides, 200 additional posts for two prisions in Arwal district, and Paliganj sub-division in Patna district, and 27 posts in the Art and Culture Department will be created, they said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Congress Crisis: Around 20 MLAs, Ministers Meet CM Ashok Gehlot at His Residence After Party Issues Notice to 3 Leaders.

The cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar approved the proposals at a meeting, they added.

Last week, the state cabinet approved proposals for creating around 8,000 new posts in different government medical colleges and hospitals of the state.

Also Read | Navratri 2022: No Entry Into Garba Dance Venues Without I-Card, Says Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

In his Independence Day speech, the chief minister had announced that his government would provide jobs to 20 lakhs youths, and half of them will get jobs in the government sector.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)