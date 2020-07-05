Patna (Bihar) [India], July 5 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday tested negative for COVID-19.

Bihar Chief Minister and his four secretaries got themselves tested for coronavirus earlier on Saturday after they attended an event in which a BJP leader, who was later found COVID-19 positive, also took part.

He had recently attended an event alongside Legislative Council Chairperson Awadhesh Narayan Singh, who later tested positive.

The Chief Minister has directed all the officers who came in close contact with him to also undergo testing, stated the Chief Minister's office.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Bihar has reported 10,954 COVID-19 positive cases, including 2,660 active cases, 8,214 cured/discharged/migrated as of July 4. (ANI)

