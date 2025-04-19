Patna, Apr 19 (PTI) Union Minister Chirag Paswan's recent comment that "Bihar is calling him" has sparked a fresh debate in the politically charged atmosphere of the state ahead of the assembly polls due later this year.

According to reports in an interaction with media persons recently, Paswan asserted that unlike his late father Ram Vilas Paswan, who was more focused on the Centre, he has "interest in the politics of the state".

The cryptic remark of Chirag Paswan, chief of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) comes months ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar where the NDA of which he is part is likely to contest the polls under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who heads the JD(U).

"I feel that Bihar is calling me. My late father was interested in the Centre's politics ....but I have interest in the politics of the state," the Union Food Processing minister had reportedly said while interacting with media persons a few days ago in Bihar.

Commenting on the recent statement of the Union minister, Raju Tiwari, Bihar chief of the LJP (Ram Vilas), told PTI, "Chirag Ji always says that he will realise the dreams of our late leader and work for 'Bihar first, Bihari first to change Bihar'. Bihar always remains his top priority. All party workers welcome this statement of our leader."

Echoing a similar view, Rajesh Bhatt, Chief spokesperson of LJP (Ram Vilas), told PTI, "By making this statement, Chirag Ji has once again shown his commitment towards working for the welfare of the people of Bihar. Bihar always remains his top priority….We welcome this statement of Chirag Ji."

Leaders of BJP in Bihar also welcomed the above statement of the Union minister.

Bihar BJP spokesperson, Prabhakar Mishra, said, "We all welcome this statement of Chirag Ji. He (Chirag) is popularly known as 'Hanuman' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. His entry in Bihar politics will certainly strengthen the NDA vote bank in the coming polls."

